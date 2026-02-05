Putin and Xi tout trade and political ties in video call

They praised ties as “exemplary” in their first direct talks of the year

“The foreign policy link between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilising factor,” Putin said in televised remarks from the two leaders’ video call. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping praised ties between their countries as “exemplary” in their first direct talks of the year.

“The foreign policy link between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilising factor,” Putin said Wednesday in televised remarks from the two leaders’ video call. “We are ready to continue the closest possible coordination in global and regional affairs.”

The Russian leader said that while bilateral trade slightly declined last year, it has exceeded US$200 billion “by a solid margin” for three consecutive years. Total trade in 2025 between China and Russia stood at US$228 billion, down 6.9 per cent from the previous year, according to Chinese customs data.

Xi told Putin that Beijing would be more proactive in opening the economy, China Central Television reported. He added the two countries should ensure bilateral relations continue to develop along the right track through deeper strategic coordination.

The two leaders also discussed the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and increasing tension between the US and Iran as well as the situations around Venezuela and Cuba during the call, which lasted nearly one and a half hours, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told the state-run Tass news service.

Putin and Xi last met in September for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Beijing, and a military parade commemorating victory in World War II. Putin accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China in the first half of the year, and is ready to attend the November Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, Ushakov said, according to Tass.

SEE ALSO China’s Xi and Trump talk by phone, hours after Xi spoke to Putin DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, unprecedented Western sanctions have pushed Moscow to increase trade ties with China, as the two leaders have sought to present a united front in efforts to challenge the US-led world order.

Putin also hailed the introduction of visa-free travel between Russia and China during the video conference. BLOOMBERG