The Business Times

Putin says US stand on Greenland ownership is of no concern to Russia

Summarise
Published Thu, Jan 22, 2026 · 07:13 AM
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Russian Security Council that the situation brought to mind Russia’s 19th century sale of Alaska to the United States.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Russian Security Council that the situation brought to mind Russia’s 19th century sale of Alaska to the United States. PHOTO: EPA

    RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s stand on acquiring Greenland was of no concern to Russia.

    Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies, told the Russian Security Council that the situation brought to mind Russia’s 19th century sale of Alaska to the United States. He estimated the current value of Greenland at US$200-250 million. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Vladimir PutinGreenlandRussia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More