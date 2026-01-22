Putin says US stand on Greenland ownership is of no concern to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Russian Security Council that the situation brought to mind Russia’s 19th century sale of Alaska to the United States. PHOTO: EPA

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s stand on acquiring Greenland was of no concern to Russia.

Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies, told the Russian Security Council that the situation brought to mind Russia’s 19th century sale of Alaska to the United States. He estimated the current value of Greenland at US$200-250 million. REUTERS