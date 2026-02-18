Reaction to death of US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson

US CIVIL rights leader Jesse Jackson, a Baptist minister from the segregated South who became a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr and ran twice for the Democratic presidential nomination, has died aged 84, his family said on Tuesday (Feb 17).

Here are some of the reactions to the news of his death:

Donald Trump, President of the United States

“A good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts’.”

Joe Biden, former president of the United States

“I have seen how Reverend Jackson has helped lead our Nation forward through tumult and triumph. He’s done it with optimism, and a relentless insistence on what is right and just.”

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

“Whether through impassioned words on the campaign trail, or moments of quiet courage, Reverend Jackson influenced generations of Americans, and countless elected leaders, including Presidents.”

Kamala Harris, former vice-president of the United States

“His presidential runs in 1984 and 1988 electrified millions of Americans and showed them what could be possible.”

“From Washington, DC to the Bay Area, from the Mississippi Delta to Appalachia, from South Africa to the South Side of Chicago, Reverend Jackson gave a voice to people who were removed from power and politics.”

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

“Rev Jesse Jackson’s irrepressible campaigns against apartheid and his support for the liberation struggle was a towering contribution to the global anti-apartheid cause.”

David Lammy, British Deputy Prime Minister

“Jesse Jackson was one of the first people to call after the riots of 2011 (in English cities)... It was a privilege to share such precious time with him in Chicago and London over the years.”

Reverend Al Sharpton, US civil rights and social justice activist

“The Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson was not simply a civil rights leader; he was a movement unto himself. He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice. One of the greatest honours of my life was learning at his side.”

“He reminded me that faith without action is just noise. He taught me that protest must have purpose, that faith must have feet, and that justice is not seasonal, it is daily work.”

Benjamin Crump, nationally known civil rights attorney

“Reverend Jackson conceived of a more just and inclusive America, believed in it with unwavering faith, and dedicated his entire life to achieving it – all while teaching the next generation how to carry the torch forward.”

“Because of Reverend Jackson, there is a broader path in American politics and public life for leaders of colour.”

Diane Abbott, the first Black woman to be a British member of parliament

“He was very smart, warm and hugely charismatic.”

Hakeem Jeffries, top Democrat and House Minority Leader

“The Rev Jesse L Jackson Sr was a legendary voice for the voiceless, powerful civil rights champion and trailblazer extraordinaire.”

“For decades, while labouring in the vineyards of the community, he inspired us to keep hope alive in the struggle for liberty and justice for all.” REUTERS