Renault partners with Turgis Gaillard on military drones

Traditional defence sectors struggle to meet new requirements for weapons and military equipment

Renault says a drone industry initiative was taking shape with a project in partnership with Turgis Gaillard and under the supervision of France’s defence procurement agency. PHOTO: RENAULT

[PARIS] Renault said it was teaming up with Turgis Gaillard to develop military drones, marking a foray into defence for the French carmaker to help ramp up production for the French army.

Military efforts linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the new needs identified by Europe in response to the evolution of US foreign policy have created new requirements for weapons and military equipment that traditional defence sectors will struggle to meet in the short term.

A Renault spokesperson said in an email late on Monday that a drone industry initiative was taking shape with a project in partnership with Turgis Gaillard and under the supervision of France’s defence procurement agency.

“A few months ago, we were contacted by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces about a project to develop a French drone industry,” Renault’s chief growth officer Fabrice Cambolive said on Tuesday (Jan 20), speaking to French news channel BFM TV.

“We were contacted for our industrial, production and design expertise,” he added.

However, Renault and Cambolive did not confirm reports by French magazine Usine Nouvelle that the drones would be mass-produced at Renault’s Cléon and Le Mans plants in France.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Cambolive assured that Renault’s core business would remain the automotive industry.

According to French newspaper La Tribune, the two partners could produce a tactical drone measuring around ten metres in wingspan “at an extremely competitive price”, with a production rate of up to 600 units per month by the end of the first year of activity.

Renault declined to comment on this information.

Over the past months, the French and European automotive industry has been called upon to assist in the design and mass production of military equipment and weapons, either in their entirety or in part. Car parts supplier Valeo is participating in a “defence drone pact” with around a hundred other companies of all sizes, while Fonderie de Bretagne, which specialises in vehicle parts, is preparing to produce hollow shell casings. REUTERS