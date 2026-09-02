The Business Times
business-time-50

Rise in US factory orders beats expectations in July

Factory orders rose 0.9% after a revised 0.2% drop in June

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Sep 2, 2026 · 11:26 PM
    • The rebound in factory orders in July was led by a 12.7 per cent surge in orders for civilian aircraft and parts.
    • The rebound in factory orders in July was led by a 12.7 per cent surge in orders for civilian aircraft and parts. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] New orders for US factory goods increased more than expected in July amid a rebound in demand for aircraft.

    Factory orders rose 0.9 per cent after a revised 0.2 per cent drop in June, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Wednesday (Sep 2). Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders would rebound 0.6 per cent after a previously reported 0.3 per cent drop in June.

    Orders advanced 6.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis in July. Manufacturing, which accounts for 9.4 per cent of the economy, is getting a tailwind from the artificial intelligence buildout, though the six-month US-Israeli war with Iran is straining supply chains and keeping input prices elevated. An Institute for Supply Management survey on Tuesday showed manufacturers grumbling about higher prices in August because of the war and import tariffs, with some describing the economy as “annoying.”

    The rebound in factory orders in July was led by a 12.7 per cent surge in orders for civilian aircraft and parts. Orders for motor vehicle bodies, parts and trailers rose 0.4 per cent. Machinery orders increased 0.8 per cent. Orders for computers and electronic products dropped 1.1 per cent, but were up 14.3 per cent year over year. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components fell 0.3 per cent.

    The Census Bureau also reported that orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, were unchanged in July rather than up 0.2 per cent, as reported last week.

    Shipments of these so-called core capital goods increased 1.2 per cent instead of the initially estimated 1.4 per cent.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The slowdown in core capital goods orders in July is likely temporary. The government last week reported a surge in capital goods imports in July. The AI spending frenzy is also fuelling imports and business spending on equipment. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ManufacturingUS economy

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Mapletree Logistics Trust has been cited as offering “valuation appeal” as it trades at a “below-average” price-to-book value multiple.

    Hunting for yield? DBS analysts bet on S-Reits over bank dividends

    Flagging concerns over persistent inflation, US Fed chair Kevin Warsh suggests monetary policy may need to stay restrictive or tighten more if price pressures fail to ease.

    What do rising US Treasury yields mean for Singapore investors?

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More