Riyadh Airport restricts jet traffic in wake of Houthi attacks

Several airlines have halted flights in the wake of attacks

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct 8, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

SAUDI Arabia’s main airport will curtail air travel until further notice after continued attacks from Houthi rebels prompted the government to extend restrictions, effectively cutting off Riyadh’s main entry point for airlines.

King Khalid International Airport has notified airlines that any landings or departures will require prior permission, according to a so-called Notice to Airmen advisory. The airport also said it cannot be used as an alternative in case of emergencies.

The hub has come under severe attacks in the last few weeks, damaging buildings and destroying at least one aircraft.

Several carriers have halted flights in the wake of the attacks, including Qatar Airways, which on Monday suspended operations to Riyadh until Oct 24 and reduced flights to Jeddah.

Other airlines have also cut operations to the airport for the time being, including Etihad Airways, as well as India’s Akasa Air and Air India.

Representatives working for the General Authority of Civil Aviation and King Khalid International Airport confirmed the airport was still shut as of Monday, with no clear plans for reopening.

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The decision comes as fighting between Saudi-led forces and the militant group shows little sign of abating. Both notices to airmen show no end date.

Hostilities continued over the weekend, with multiple air-raid alerts in Riyadh and fatalities reported near the Yemeni border.

The continued halt of Riyadh air traffic presents a significant challenge to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is next week due to welcome foreigners to the capital for the kingdom’s flagship investment event, known as FII.

FII organisers have been considering a range of contingency measures to keep the conference on track, including possibly making the event hybrid, Bloomberg has reported.

An extended closure of the Riyadh airport effectively cuts the city off to foreigners looking to make a direct journey into the capital.

Tensions between Saudi-led forces in Yemen and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels started to flare up in July, when Saudi jets struck the runway of the airport in Sanaa to prevent a Houthi delegation returning from Iran from landing.

Hostilities then intensified earlier this month when Saudi-led forces launched a full-scale military campaign against the militia, saying their goal was to eliminate the group. BLOOMBERG