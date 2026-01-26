Ryanair lifts fare growth forecast on strong early 2026 bookings

It forecasts pre-exceptional after-tax profit to be from 2.1 billion euros (S$3.2 billion) to 2.2 billion euros

Ryanair earned an after-tax profit of 115 million euros in the final three months of 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBLIN] Ryanair on Monday (Jan 26) boosted its forecast for average fare growth, after bookings for 2026 got off to a strong start and predicted annual after-tax profit would likely jump by a third.

The Irish airline, Europe’s largest by passenger numbers, said that the average fares would be one or two percentage points higher for the year to Mar 31, than the 7 per cent annual growth it forecast in November.

“Consumer demand is very strong. We’ve had our two best ... booking weeks in the last couple of weeks. I see no slowdown in people wanting to get away,” said chief financial officer Neil Sorahan.

“We think we will recover not only all of the 7 per cent that we saw decline last year, but one or two percentage points on top of that,” he added.

The airline is “cautiously guiding” pre-exceptional after-tax profit to land between 2.1 billion euros (S$3.2 billion) and 2.2 billion euros.

That is far better than the 1.6 billion euros it booked last year, and in line with a 2.2 billion euro forecast from a London Stock Exchange Group poll of analysts.

Ryanair earned an after-tax profit of 115 million euros in the final three months of 2025, excluding an exceptional 85 million euro charge related to a fine from the Italian competition authority in December.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said that he was confident that the full 256 million euro fine would be overturned on appeal, although that could take a year or two.

Ryanair has been forced to cut its capacity growth in recent years due to delays at Boeing, but relations with the US company are now going “exceedingly well”, Sorahan said.

The last four 737 MAX 200 aircraft of Ryanair’s current order are on schedule to be delivered on time by end February, and the airline is “increasingly confident” that the first 15 of 150 new 737 MAX 10s will be delivered on time in spring 2027, he added.

Boeing has told Ryanair that it expects the certification of the MAX 10 between July and September next year, Sorahan said. REUTERS