The Business Times
business-time-50

Samsung to use TSMC tech for Nvidia’s next-generation memory chips, says Seoul newspaper

The move marks the first time the two companies have worked together at the manufacturing stage

Summarise
Published Sun, Oct 18, 2026 · 09:32 PM
    • NVHBM integrates Nvidia’s custom memory controller into the base die and is aimed at standardising implementation across multiple memory suppliers, said the company.
    • NVHBM integrates Nvidia’s custom memory controller into the base die and is aimed at standardising implementation across multiple memory suppliers, said the company. IMAGE: REUTERS

    [SEOUL] Samsung Electronics will use TSMC’s 3-nanometre process to produce base dies for Nvidia’s next-generation custom high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported on Sunday (Oct 18).

    The move would mark the first time Samsung has worked with the Taiwanese contract chipmaker at the HBM manufacturing stage, according to the report.

    Nvidia has asked Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Technology to use TSMC’s process for Nvidia HBM (NVHBM) base dies, and sixth-generation Dram technology for its core dies, the newspaper said, citing industry sources.

    NVHBM, unveiled in August, integrates Nvidia’s custom memory controller into the base die and is aimed at standardising implementation across multiple memory suppliers, said the company.

    Samsung accepted Nvidia’s requirements after an internal review, but plans to retain its in-house production model for standard HBM and custom products for other customers, Seoul Economic Daily said.

    It is also assessing whether its foundry could produce NVHBM base dies if demand exceeds TSMC’s capacity, the newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    NvidiaSamsungTSMC

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Several investors said they worried about whether hyperscalers would even need to lease space from CoreWeave in the future.

    Cracks emerge in AI borrowing boom as CoreWeave, Oracle and SoftBank debt worries grow

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    Robots for various purposes from caregiving to making coffee on display at the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator.

    ‘How many will survive?’: Bubble fears arise as China’s humanoid robotics face reality check

    First Gen is expanding its geothermal business, rejecting an offer for its EDC subsidiary from Indonesia’s renewables giant Barito Group .

    Philippine power giant First Gen rebuffs foreign offers, plans up to US$2.6 billion in expansion 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More