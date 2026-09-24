The Business Times
business-time-50

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts six Houthi missiles targeting cities including Yanbu oil hub

Saudi authorities issued warnings in the Islamic holy city of Mecca and cities of Jeddah and Tabuk

Summarise
Published Thu, Sep 24, 2026 · 09:30 PM
    • The aftermath of a Houthi attack on an oil facility in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan province on Jul 26.
    • The aftermath of a Houthi attack on an oil facility in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan province on Jul 26. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SAUDI Arabia came under attack from the Houthis again on Thursday (Sep 24), with the kingdom saying it intercepted missiles fired toward the Red Sea port of Yanbu and city of Taif.

    Saudi-backed coalition forces say they intercepted six ballistic missiles and that any escalation from the Iran-back militants, who are based in Yemen, must be “dealt with firmly.”

    As well as Yanbu and Taif, Saudi authorities issued warnings in the Islamic holy city of Mecca and cities of Jeddah and Tabuk. They soon announced the danger had passed, without saying if they had had to intercept any projectiles.

    All the sites lie in western Saudi Arabia, on or near the Red Sea coast.

    The attacks show the persistent threat Saudi Arabia faces from the Houthis, who have stepped up strikes on the kingdom in September, injuring dozens of people and damaging energy infrastructure.

    The Houthis have also made advances against Saudi-backed forces in Yemen in recent weeks, capturing almost all of the country’s Red Sea coastline, including islands in the middle of the the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The militants have reported hundreds of strikes by the Saudi-backed coalition forces on Houthi areas in September. They say they are attacking Saudi Arabia because their cities and ports are under “siege” from the kingdom and the Yemeni anti-Houthi forces it backs.

    Saudi Arabia is working to restart the kingdom’s key East-West oil pipeline after it was hit by drones from Iraq – where many pro-Teheran militias are based – earlier in September. The 1,200 km conduit had allowed Saudi Arabia to redirect flows overland to Yanbu due to continued disruption to the Strait of Hormuz. 

    Brent crude oil jumped almost 2 per cent to US$105 a barrel on Thursday, as expectations faded for a deal to reopen Hormuz. The US and Israel’s war on Iran has roiled energy markets and the Middle East as a whole since it began in late February, with no end in sight. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Iran warRed SeaStrait of HormuzSaudi ArabiaYemen

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    (From left) China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump at the White House.

    Trump-Xi state dinner: Which big tech bosses got a seat at the VIP table?

    Wong Weng Sun “looks forward to moving on and putting this episode behind him”, says his law firm.

    Ex-Sembcorp Marine CEO Wong Weng Sun acquitted of charges in Brazil corruption case

    The aim of SG Semiconductor is to pitch Singapore’s chip ecosystem to international investors and talent, says A*Star.

    Singapore launches national semicon brand initiative, inks R&D deals

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More