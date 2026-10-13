The Business Times
business-time-50

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh

This comes as fighting between the two sides persists

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 13, 2026 · 06:26 AM
    • Footage of an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Oct 10. The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week.
    • Footage of an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Oct 10. The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week. PHOTO: REUTERS

    A SAUDI-LED coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said it destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Riyadh on Monday (Oct 12), as fighting between the two sides persists.

    Saudi Arabia earlier issued a warning alert for a potential “hostile threat” in Riyadh, according to a message seen by Reuters.

    The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week as part of a rapidly escalating conflict that has spilled over from the wider regional conflagration between the United States and Iran. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Saudi ArabiaIran war

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities.

    Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More