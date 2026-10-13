Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh

This comes as fighting between the two sides persists

Footage of an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Oct 10. The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week. PHOTO: REUTERS

A SAUDI-LED coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said it destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Riyadh on Monday (Oct 12), as fighting between the two sides persists.

Saudi Arabia earlier issued a warning alert for a potential “hostile threat” in Riyadh, according to a message seen by Reuters.

The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week as part of a rapidly escalating conflict that has spilled over from the wider regional conflagration between the United States and Iran. REUTERS