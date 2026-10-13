Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh
This comes as fighting between the two sides persists
- Footage of an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Oct 10. The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week. PHOTO: REUTERS
A SAUDI-LED coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said it destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Riyadh on Monday (Oct 12), as fighting between the two sides persists.
Saudi Arabia earlier issued a warning alert for a potential “hostile threat” in Riyadh, according to a message seen by Reuters.
The Houthis have been attacking Saudi airports and oil facilities since last week as part of a rapidly escalating conflict that has spilled over from the wider regional conflagration between the United States and Iran. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing
Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?
Could stablecoins be the future of money?
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose