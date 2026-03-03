With closure of major Middle East air hubs, Asia airlines that fly to Europe could take on more business

While carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific could see increased demand, some observers note that other factors, such as capacity constraints, are at play. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] As airport closures stunt travel in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific carriers could stand to benefit in the weeks to come, although a prolonged conflict could eventually mean higher air ticket and freight prices.

“With (Middle East air hubs) closed, Asia-Pacific carriers with many flights to Europe – like Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific – could benefit in the short run,” said Terence Fan, an assistant professor of strategy and entrepreneurship (education) at the Singapore Management University (SMU).

Linus Benjamin Bauer, founder and managing director of aviation consultancy BAA & Partners, said that in the short term, ticket prices for Europe-Asia and Middle East-Asia routes may “rise modestly to reflect higher costs”.