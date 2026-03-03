The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

SIA, Cathay could gain from Gulf conflict but Asia-Pacific carriers face longer-term price hikes

With closure of major Middle East air hubs, Asia airlines that fly to Europe could take on more business

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Tue, Mar 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • While carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific could see increased demand, some observers note that other factors, such as capacity constraints, are at play.
    • While carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific could see increased demand, some observers note that other factors, such as capacity constraints, are at play. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] As airport closures stunt travel in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific carriers could stand to benefit in the weeks to come, although a prolonged conflict could eventually mean higher air ticket and freight prices.

    “With (Middle East air hubs) closed, Asia-Pacific carriers with many flights to Europe – like Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific – could benefit in the short run,” said Terence Fan, an assistant professor of strategy and entrepreneurship (education) at the Singapore Management University (SMU).

    Linus Benjamin Bauer, founder and managing director of aviation consultancy BAA & Partners, said that in the short term, ticket prices for Europe-Asia and Middle East-Asia routes may “rise modestly to reflect higher costs”.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AviationSingapore AirlinesCathay PacificMiddle East

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More