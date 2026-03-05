Singapore police announce arrest of 3 linked to alleged scam syndicate Prince Group 

Assets frozen include three properties, eight cars, cash in various foreign currencies, bank and securities accounts and luxury bags and watches. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore police have announced arrests of three Singaporeans as part of investigations into alleged transnational scam syndicate Prince Group and its founder and chairman, Chen Zhi, who is in Chinese detention.

Police said the three men were arrested between November 2025 and January 2026 for their suspected involvement in money laundering offences in relation to the case.

Assets frozen include three properties, eight cars, cash in various foreign currencies, bank and securities accounts and luxury bags and watches, with a total estimated value of S$350 million, police said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 4).

Those arrested were a director of a car leasing company and two men who were detained upon arrival from Cambodia. An arrest warrant has been issued for a Singaporean woman believed to be in Cambodia, who is suspected of committing fraud.

Singapore police have so far seized a total of S$500 million in assets relating to the case.

The US Justice Department in October indicted Chen for wire fraud conspiracy and money-laundering conspiracy.

Chen was arrested in Cambodia in a joint Chinese-Cambodian operation in January and sent to China.

US authorities have linked Prince Group, which operated more than 100 businesses in 30 countries, to a network of sprawling scam centres mainly in Cambodia and Myanmar that have defrauded victims globally. A law firm representing Prince Group said late last year that the conglomerate had not engaged in wrongdoing. REUTERS