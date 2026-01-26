Singdollar, ringgit climb to multi-year highs; more volatility expected amid yen intervention fears

Singdollar strengthens to 1.2677 against the greenback; ringgit is below the psychological ‘4’ mark at 3.9630

The US dollar's weakness follows reports that the New York Federal Reserve conducted so-called "rate checks" with traders on Friday. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Most major Asian currencies strengthened against the US dollar on Monday (Jan 26), with the Singapore dollar and ringgit in particular hitting multi-year highs against the greenback, amid fresh fears of coordinated US-Japan intervention to support the yen.

Analysts warned of rising near-term volatility, with shifting US rate-cut expectations and positioning risks likely to fuel sharper swings in Asian currencies.

The Singapore dollar strengthened to 1.2677 against the greenback, an 11-year high, while the ringgit was below the psychological “four” mark at 3.9630 – a level not seen since 2018.