South Korea’s January inflation rises 2% year on year, in line with forecast
- South Korea's consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent from a year earlier. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[SEOUL] South Korea’s consumer inflation eased to a five-month low in January, largely in line with market expectations, government data showed on Tuesday (Feb 3).
The consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent from a year earlier, compared with gains of 2.3 per cent in the previous month and a median 2.05 per cent increase tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.
It marked the slowest year-on-year rise since August 2025, after four months above the central bank’s medium-term target of 2.0 per cent.
The index rose 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis, after rising 0.3 per cent in the previous month, also roughly matching the median forecast of a 0.44 per cent rise. REUTERS
