The Business Times
business-time-50

S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as caution builds ahead of Big Tech earnings

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 09:53 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.5 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 52,287.14.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.5 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 52,287.14. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday (Jul 22) pressured by weakness in chip stocks, as investors remained cautious ahead of the first batch of Big Tech earnings that could decide whether Wall Street’s AI-driven rally has more room to run.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.5 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 52,287.14.

    The S&P 500 fell 11.7 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 7,497.47​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 143.5 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 25,693.719 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Dow JonesNasdaqS&P 500

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Know what you’re retiring to, not just what you’re retiring from. Retirement is a good time to rebuild healthy habits, such as exercise.

    How I knew I was ready to retire at 50

    From left: Coinbase’s Hassan Ahmed; MAS’ Kenneth Gay; Coinbase’s John O’Loghlen; EDB’s Seah Yueh Chinn; and Coinbase’s David Ko at the opening of the crypto exchange’s Singapore office.

    Coinbase to expand Singapore operations, grow headcount to 200 despite global restructuring

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    The two-storey bungalow on the site. The latest indicative price reflects S$3,313 psf on the land area.

    Lermit Road bungalow owned by family of Dennis Lee’s son on the market at S$98.8 million

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More