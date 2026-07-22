S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as caution builds ahead of Big Tech earnings
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.5 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 52,287.14. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday (Jul 22) pressured by weakness in chip stocks, as investors remained cautious ahead of the first batch of Big Tech earnings that could decide whether Wall Street’s AI-driven rally has more room to run.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.5 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 52,287.14.
The S&P 500 fell 11.7 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 7,497.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 143.5 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 25,693.719 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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