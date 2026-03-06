Sri Lanka comes to aid of second Iranian naval vessel

The vessel had faced engine damage

Some 204 members of the Irins Bushehr have been evacuated. PHOTO: BBC

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka has taken control of an Iranian naval vessel that faced technical problems in its waters, days after a US submarine attack sunk an Iranian warship close to the island.

The IRIS Bushehr will be moved to Sri Lanka’s northeastern port of Trincomalee on Friday (Mar 6), with the 204 crew evacuated and taken to the Colombo harbour for documentation, military spokesman F Joseph said by phone. The sailors will be moved to Sri Lanka’s Welisara navy compound, north of the capital Colombo, he said.

Sri Lanka agreed to assist the vessel, which had faced engine damage, after discussions with the Iranian foreign ministry and embassy, and in line with international conventions, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on national TV late on Thursday.

“It must be clearly understood that this is not an ordinary situation,” Dissanayake said. “A neutral state, a vessel belonging to one party to a conflict and a request to enter our ports must be considered strictly in accordance with international conventions and international obligations.”

Security concerns in the area have been escalated since a US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka this week, with 32 sailors rescued and more than 100 missing or dead. The episode was the first time since World War II that an American submarine had attacked a surface vessel.

Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa told Sri Lanka’s parliament on Thursday that the second Iranian vessel was operating in the country’s maritime zone and the government was making “maximum interventions” to protect lives and ensure regional stability.

Authorities barred the vessel from docking at Colombo due to concerns over rising insurance risk premiums, directing it instead to Trincomalee.

“The vessel is still at its original position and will be moved to Trincomalee after naval formalities are concluded,” Joseph said. BLOOMBERG