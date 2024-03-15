Sri Lanka's economy shrank 2.3% in 2023

SRI Lanka’s economy shrank 2.3 per cent in 2023, official data showed on Friday (Mar 15), as the island nation struggled to break out of its worst financial crisis in decades.

But the economy grew 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a recovery this year, Sri Lanka’s Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector grew 2.6 per cent from a year earlier, but industrial output shrank by 9.2 per cent, while services decreased by 0.2 per cent.

“Growth benefited from a stronger currency, higher remittances and better tourism revenue in the second half of 2023, which fuelled positive economic sentiment,” the statement added.

Sri Lanka’s economy contracted 7.8 per cent in 2022 as a severe foreign exchange crisis coupled with political instability devalued its currency and sent inflation and interest rates soaring.

Helped by a US$2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout secured last March, Sri Lanka’s economy began a painful path towards recovery and is expected to grow 1.8 per cent this year.

SEE ALSO Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

“We expect recovery to be stronger in the second half of the year driven by sectors such as tourism and financial services,” said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital.

“Lower interest rates and moderating inflation will also give people more disposable income and improve consumption.”

But challenging reforms also lie ahead, such as higher taxes, reforms of loss-making state enterprises and a restructuring of Sri Lanka’s foreign debt.

An IMF delegation is in Colombo for the second review of the programme.

Some analysts expect the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to reduce interest rates later this month, continuing its policy easing having slashed interest rates by 650 basis points since June to boost growth, with inflation having fallen to 5.9 per cent in February from a high of 70 per cent last September. REUTERS