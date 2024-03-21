Sri Lanka’s inflation drops in February from a month ago

SRI Lanka’s consumer price inflation rate dropped to 5.1 per cent in February after accelerating to 6.5 per cent in January, official data showed on Thursday (Mar 21), as the impact of a higher sales tax needed to meet targets set under a US$2.9 billion IMF programme receded.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broad retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices rose 5 per cent in February on the year compared with 4.1 per cent in the previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items rose 5.1 per cent compared with 8.5 per cent in January.

“Inflation is likely to reduce to 2.6 per cent in March due to lower energy prices and thereafter move to a 4 per cent-7 per cent band in the medium term,” said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital.

“Inflation may become a less significant factor in deciding monetary policy as its mostly driven by supply side pressures.”

SEE ALSO Sri Lanka to start restructuring talks with investors next week

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Sri Lanka racked up record inflation that peaked at 70 per cent in September 2022 after its economy was pummelled by the worst financial crisis in decades, triggered by a plunge in foreign exchange reserves.

It increased its Value Added Tax (VAT) from 15 per cent to 18 per cent from the beginning of the year in an effort to meet government revenue targets set under a US$2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, which was finalised last March and helped the island nation tackle inflation, rebuild reserves and stabilise its currency.

Sri Lanka’s economy shrank 2.3 per cent in 2023 but is expected to return to growth this year.

Some analysts expect the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to reduce interest rates next week, continuing its policy easing having slashed interest rates by 650 basis points since June to boost growth. REUTERS