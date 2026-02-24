Storm paralyses travel, forcing more than 8,000 US flight disruptions

A powerful blizzard has dropped over 76.2 cm of snow across parts of the US North-east

A deserted parking lot during a winter storm at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, US, Feb 23, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

US AIRLINES were still digging out from a powerful North-east winter storm that forced more than 8,000 flight cancellations and delays on Monday, with thousands more already scrubbed for Tuesday.

FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said 5,683 flights in the United States had been cancelled and 2,703 delayed after more than 11,000 were delayed or cancelled on Sunday. Another 2,000 US flights have been cancelled for Tuesday.

American Airlines said it had been able to resume operations at Washington Reagan National and Philadelphia.

Delta and American both said they expect to resume operations at New York’s LaGuardia and JFK airports and Boston late on Tuesday morning. Delta also expects to resume Newark flights on Tuesday.

JetBlue was especially hard hit, cancelling about 80 per cent of flights due to the storm on Monday, FlightAware said. The airline said in total it has cancelled 1,600 flights through Wednesday.

US passenger railroad Amtrak cancelled dozens of trains between New York and Boston and on other routes in the North-east. Several states ordered motorists to remain off roads for non-essential travel for extended periods due to the significant snowfall.

SEE ALSO US airlines cut flights again as another winter storm looms DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

A traveller looks at a flight schedule board at JFK International Airport in New York, US, Feb 23, 2026. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

American, Delta and United all cancelled about 20 per cent of flights on Monday. The blizzard dropped more than 76.2 cm across parts of the US North-east. REUTERS