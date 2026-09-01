The Business Times
business-time-50

Strait of Hormuz commodity vessel transits stay in single digits, data shows

Four vessels enter the waterway and one exits it, data from Kpler shows

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 01:02 PM
    • Vessels that sail through the strait with their transponders turned off are not included in the count.
    • Vessels that sail through the strait with their transponders turned off are not included in the count. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The number of vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz was little changed on Monday (Aug 31) compared with the weekend, hovering around five, below the 10-day average of around 14, preliminary ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.

    Four of the vessels entered the strait and one exited, data from Kpler showed.

    Vessels that sail through the strait with their transponders turned off are not included in the count.

    No liquid tankers were among those sailing through the waterway on Monday, the data showed.

    Of those that entered, one was an empty handy-sized gas tanker which reached the strait via the Iranian route. The other three were laden dry bulk carriers.

    On Tuesday, a Saudi oil tanker was stopped while transiting through the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media reports.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Meanwhile, at the other chokepoint, the Bab-el Mandeb strait, the number of vessels transiting was at a three-day high of 27, Kpler data showed, with 14 entering and 13 exiting.

    Five of the 27 vessel transits were either Aframax- or Suezmax-sized crude tankers, according to the data.

    None of the vessels that entered or exited were very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Strait of HormuzIran war

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Flagging concerns over persistent inflation, US Fed chair Warsh suggests monetary policy may need to stay restrictive or tighten more if price pressures fail to ease.

    What do rising US Treasury yields mean for Singapore investors?

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    SRI’s portfolio comprises six luxury apartments at Martin Modern across two, three, and four-bedroom units, with prices starting from $2,874psf.

    10 luxury apartments linked to S$3 billion money laundering case on Sep 23 auction block

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More