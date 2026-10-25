Sydney’s new international airport opens to passengers

Start of passenger services comes after cargo flights commenced at the facility in July

The new Western Sydney International Airport ​in Badgerys Creek, about 60 km west of central Sydney, will ⁠operate 24 hours a day. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Sydney’s new A$5.6 billion (US$3.94 billion) airport opened to passengers on Sunday (Oct 25) after more than a decade of planning, in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said was a milestone for Australia’s most populous city.

The new Western Sydney International Airport ​in Badgerys Creek, about 60 km west of central Sydney, will ⁠operate 24 hours a day, giving airlines access to a fast-growing and ethnically diverse ​population centre.

The current airport, located closer to Sydney’s central business district, can host take-offs and landings only until 11 pm and after 6 am, limiting airline scheduling options relative ​to other major Australian cities like Melbourne.

“For the first time in more than 50 years, Australia is opening a major new airport. It’s a milestone that has been decades in the making,” Albanese said in a statement.

“I’m very proud to officially open it,” he said.

Qantas’ budget arm Jetstar ​was due to operate the first outbound flight to the Gold Coast on Sunday, the airport said in a statement. The airport has capacity for more than 80 million passenger movements annually, it said.

The start of passenger services comes after cargo flights commenced at the facility in July.

Located on a 1,780-hectare site purchased by the federal government in the 1980s, the airport was completed in July 2025 after a seven-year build and 15 years of planning. REUTERS