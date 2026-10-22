tabla! launches Leadership Exchange Series with dialogue on Singapore-India bilateral relations

The relationship between the two countries has been growing, with both sides keen to do more at the government level, said Minister of State Gan Siow Huang

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang (centre) speaking at the tabla! Leadership Exchange Series on Oct 21. PHOTO: TAMIL MURASU

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s Indian business leaders gathered on Wednesday (Oct 21) to share and discuss how to navigate India’s complex business environment and myriad regulations.

The first edition of the tabla! Leadership Exchange Series focused on strengthening Singapore-India trade and bilateral relations.

Kicking off the event, tabla! supervising editor T Raja Segar noted that the dialogue tied in nicely with the recent launch of tabla!’s business section to “highlight prominent business figures, spotlight emerging entrepreneurs, cover trade developments, and showcase stories of innovation and leadership within the community”.

Attendees also heard from Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang, who was the guest of honour.

The dialogue was a joint effort by tabla! and the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

SICCI chief executive officer Predeep Menon welcomed the collaboration with tabla!, adding that the inaugural dialogue underscored the chamber’s priority to keep enhancing its extensive network of economic and multi-sectoral business linkages in India.

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Noting that the world has changed and unilateral policies, tariffs and wars pose strong challenges to the business community, he said it was vital for businesses to stay updated about economic developments and be aware of government thinking and policies.

Creating more bridges

In her speech, Gan said the relationship between India and Singapore has been growing, with both sides keen to do more at the government level.

“India is a big market and one with a lot of potential, but not an easy one,” she said, adding that it has many different states, and “each state operates by itself quite autonomously, and has different sets of regulations, business landscape and culture”.

“It’s not easy for locals, Singaporeans, coming from a very small population, to be able to understand, navigate and adapt quickly.

“Hence, at the government level, we commit to create more bridges between business communities on both sides.”

She also encouraged Singapore businesses that are interested in operating in India to visit the business centre that the Singapore Business Federation established in Bengaluru in November 2025.

The Singapore Enterprise Centre is expected to engage more than 470 companies over two years through initiatives such as overseas business missions, roundtables, seminars and programmes.

At the government level, the ties have strengthened, with ministers from both countries meeting to talk about areas of collaboration at the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in August.

The India-Singapore Business Roundtable runs alongside the ISMR to connect business leaders from both nations.

Beyond bilateral trade, Singapore is looking to boost Asean’s trade with India when it chairs the grouping in 2027.

There is already an Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement that was signed in 2009.

Gan said: “Officials are working very hard to upgrade this trade agreement. I’m optimistic .Eventually, it will unlock even more opportunities. And by that, I mean lowering trade barriers – tariff and non-tariff type of barriers – and opening up more markets for businesses on both sides.”

Adaptability and resilience key for businesses

During the dialogue moderated by tabla! editor Venga Subramaniam, participants were keen to know how they can overcome regulatory and other hurdles when entering the Indian market.

Adaptability and resilience, as well as seeking to complement existing business, were among the key solutions that emerged, especially since different states often have different rules and policies that may change when state governments change.

The event marked the 18th anniversary of tabla!, Singapore’s English-language news provider for the Indian community. It attracted around 90 attendees, including senior executives, captains of industry and entrepreneurs.

Prudent Shipping Investments chief investment officer Divay Goel, described the dialogue as “very useful”.

“We now know to look out for more longer-term opportunities for Singapore into India, rather than short-term or seasonal ones with the change of government,” he said.