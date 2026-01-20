Taiwan’s 2025 export orders hit record on solid AI demand

At US$743.7 billion, they are 26% higher than a year earlier

[TAIPEI] Taiwan’s export orders broke a record in 2025 on surging demand for artificial-intelligence technology, the government said on Tuesday (Jan 20), with expectations that the momentum could extend well into 2026.

Total export orders for 2025 rose by 26 per cent from a year earlier to US$743.7 billion, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

The ministry also reported that orders in December jumped by 43.8 per cent from 2024, surpassing analysts’ expectations for a 36.3 per cent rise.

This marked the 11th consecutive monthly increase in export orders.

Orders from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and other tech companies in Taiwan are considered a bellwether of global technology demand.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, offered an impressive earnings report last week, exceeding forecasts with a 35 per cent jump in fourth-quarter profit.

For January, the ministry said it expected export orders to rise by 45.7 to 49.9 per cent from a year earlier.

But uncertainties, including trade policies and geopolitical risks, continue to weigh on the global trade momentum, it added.

The ministry expects sustained momentum for Taiwan export orders ahead, as new fields such as AI and high-performance computing continue to expand.

Taiwan’s orders in December for telecommunication products were up 88.1 per cent from a year earlier, while those for electronic products jumped 39.9 per cent.

Overall, orders from China rose 15 per cent, versus a 17.6 per cent gain in November.

Orders from the US jumped 55.3 per cent, following a 56.1 per cent gain a month earlier. Orders from Europe were up 47 per cent, while those from Japan rose 26.3 per cent. REUTERS