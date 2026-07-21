Takaichi’s popularity dips after prioritising controversial laws

She’s facing pressure to deliver concrete results

Support for Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s government decreased to 53 per cent from 60 per cent in June, a poll found. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Approval ratings for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dropped in the latest polls as she pushed ahead with some divisive bills despite voters’ concerns about the cost of living.

Support for Takaichi’s government decreased to 53 per cent from 60 per cent in June in an Asahi newspaper poll, while broadcaster ANN found her popularity fell over 10 points to 49.2 per cent.

A separate Mainichi newspaper survey saw a similar-sized drop to 41 per cent. All three were conducted over the weekend after the government passed a number of controversial bills into law, including one that effectively shuts women out from inheriting Japan’s Imperial throne.

At the same time, in the Asahi poll, 57 per cent of respondents said that they thought Takaichi wasn’t doing enough to counter inflation, the highest level since she took office. While Takaichi has stuck to her pledge to cut the sales tax on food for two years, she’s pushed out the timeline for discussions on the proposal.

The polls hint at voter frustration over Takaichi’s priorities still early on in her term.

Although Takaichi’s popularity remains relatively high compared to some of her predecessors, the results suggest the pressure is on for her to deliver concrete results as the honeymoon period comes to a close.

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Takaichi became Japan’s first female prime minister in October 2025 and consolidated her power in a snap election in February, in which she campaigned on promises to fight inflation. That was before the war in Iran broke out, which set off a new wave of price pressures.

In one of the new laws passed last week, parliament voted to expand the pool of men eligible to ascend to the Imperial throne by allowing the Imperial family to adopt male relatives, however distant. The adoptees would not be permitted to become emperor, but any sons would be eligible.

The ANN poll showed that 47 per cent of respondents agreed with the decision while 34 per cent disagreed. Still, 70 per cent of people thought there needed to be a discussion on whether to allow women to become emperor as well as pass on the throne to their children – a debate that has largely been sidestepped so far.

The other law passed criminalises the desecration of the nation’s flag, highlighting Takaichi’s determination to leave a conservative stamp on the country.

While advocates of the Bill said that the absence of such a law despite a longstanding ban on desecrating foreign flags created an imbalance, critics worried that the legislation impedes constitutional rights like freedom of expression. BLOOMBERG