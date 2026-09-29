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Tata stocks slip after Trusts propose move to prevent holding company listing

The proposal requires a no-objection certificate from India’s central bank and approval from the Tata Sons board

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Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 09:52 AM — Updated Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 12:31 PM
    •  Tata Trusts is hoping that by adding the operating units, it will stay clear of RBI’s regulations requiring Tata Sons to list.
    •  Tata Trusts is hoping that by adding the operating units, it will stay clear of RBI’s regulations requiring Tata Sons to list. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SHARES of Tata group companies fell on Tuesday (Sep 29) after Tata Trusts proposed a restructuring of the holding company in a bid to sidestep a central bank requirement for the conglomerate to list its shares.

    Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dropped 2.8 per cent and Tata Investment lost 2.4 per cent by 9.43 am IST in Mumbai.

    Folding Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into their parent will convert Tata Sons into a holding-operating company, allowing it to bypass regulations mandating the listing, Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts said in a statement. The proposal still needs a no-objection certificate from India’s central bank and approval from the Tata Sons board.

    The proposal marks a fresh turn in the battle between Noel, who leads the charities that own 66 per cent in Tata Sons, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons.

    Tensions spilled into the open in a stormy Sep 17 meeting when the board of Tata Sons defied Noel to reappoint Chandra, as he’s widely known, and decided to start preparing for a public listing. Noel’s objections to both the decisions were overruled, stoking a battle for control atop the Tata Group, the maker of everything from processed salt to SUVs.

    As the Tata Sons board and its largest shareholder face off over who really controls the holding company of the group that had US$185 billion in annual revenue, the friction risks creating instability for over two dozen listed companies it controls. It can also cast a shadow on the prestige projects it’s helming to bolster Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-end technology ambitions.

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    In its statement, Tata Trusts said — without elaborating — that it had also shared the proposal with the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s banking regulator.

    Under RBI rules, Tata Sons’ size and nature make it a so-called Upper Layer Non-Bank Finance Company, requiring it to list. Tata Trusts is betting that by adding the operating units — especially the group’s emerging workhorse Tata Electronics which also manufactures iPhones for Apple — it will stay clear of the regulations.

    A representative for Tata Sons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the restructuring proposal.

    The recast of Tata Sons, if this proposal were to go through, will have operating revenues of 1.05 trillion rupees (US$10.9 billion), “far in excess of its income from financial assets” and “will not meet the principal business criteria” of a non-banking financial company, the Trusts said in the statement. It’ll then “also not meet the conditions applicable to a core investment company,” it added. 

    While a public float entails far greater regulatory and market scrutiny of Tata Sons, for Noel and Tata Trusts, the move risks diluting its ability to fend off any hostile takeover attempts. 

    Noel and his aides were evaluating a myriad of workarounds after the RBI refused to grant an exemption to Tata Sons, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

    These included whittling down Tata Sons’s balance sheet to less than the threshold that triggers the mandatory listing requirement or even splitting Tata Sons into two. BLOOMBERG

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