Texas Democrat’s win a ‘wake-up call’ for Republicans ahead of 2026 elections

Democrats have won several local and state elections since Trump started his second term last year

Democrat Taylor Rehmet won on Saturday in the conservative area in Tarrant County near Dallas by more than 14 percentage points, unnerving Republicans in Texas and beyond. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] Democratic candidate won a special election for the Texas state senate by a double-digit margin, taking control from Republicans for the first time in decades in a result the losing candidate on Sunday called “a wake-up call” for the midterm elections.

The victory for a seat vacated by a four-term Republican followed a string of wins in recent months for the Democratic Party in local and state elections across the country, offering hope for national Democrats looking to claw back power later this year.

Taylor Rehmet, a union machinist and US Air Force veteran, won on Saturday in the conservative area in Tarrant County near Dallas by more than 14 percentage points over Republican activist Leigh Wambsganss, whom President Donald Trump had urged voters to rally behind.

Democrats cited it as evidence of rising momentum heading into the midterm elections in November, when control of Congress is at stake. “Democrats are building on our historic overperformance, and we’re not slowing down,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin wrote in a social media post.

In a Sunday statement, Wambsganss said she congratulated Rehmet on his victory and called the Democratic win a “wake-up call” for local and national Republicans.

“The Democrats were energised,” Wambsganss said. “Too many Republicans stayed home.” She blamed a weekend storm for lowering voter turnout.

Trump on Saturday touted Wambsganss as a “true MAGA Warrior” and tried to rally voters to the polls on her behalf.

But on Sunday he distanced himself from the loss, saying he was not involved as it was a “local Texas race.”

“I’m not on the ballot, so you don’t know whether or not it’s transferable,” Trump said.

The district is more Republican than overall Tarrant County, which Trump won by 5 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election but Joe Biden won in 2020 by fewer than 2,000 votes.

Wambsganss said she expects to defeat Rehmet when they face off again in the November election for the seat’s full four-year term.

Saturday’s outcome wasn’t entirely unexpected. In the November election that led to the runoff, Rehmet had the top result with 48 per cent, while Wambsganss and John Huffman split the Republican vote.

Texas follows recent democratic wins

Rehmet’s election follows a series of victories for the party nationwide since Trump started his second term last year.

In November, Democrats won governors’ races in Democratic-friendly New Jersey and flipped back the gubernatorial control in Virginia.

In December, Democrats won special elections in more conservative Kentucky and Iowa, but Republicans held off a Democratic upset in a special election victory for a Tennessee congressional seat after US House Speaker Mike Johnson, concerned about his slim Republican majority, rallied national Republicans.

The November 2026 midterm election includes races for Congress and is often seen as a referendum on the White House, as well as some gubernatorial elections across the country.

Democrats, currently the minority party in both chambers of Congress, hope to flip Republicans’ majorities.

With a handful of open seats, Republicans currently hold a slim 218-213 edge in the US House, but that will narrow further after the swearing-in of Representative-elect Christian Menefee, a Texas Democrat who also won on Saturday to fill a vacancy in a longtime Democratic district whose previous representative died in March.

The 53-47 Republican-controlled US Senate will pose a bigger challenge for Democrats, but party leaders are encouraged by their candidates who have won before in competitive states like North Carolina, Maine, Ohio and even Alaska.

Trump has encouraged primary challengers to some incumbent Republican senators, such as Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy, and suggested on Sunday he will make an endorsement in the three-way Republican contest in Texas that includes another incumbent, Senator John Cornyn, state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Representative Wesley Hunt.

“I like all of them,” Trump said. Democratic strategists urged their party to continue emphasizing affordability and pocketbook issues.

“This win is another rejection of the chaos that Trump is creating, and people don’t want chaos in their communities,” Meghan Hays, a former Biden campaign and White House official, said in a Sunday interview with Reuters.

“Ahead of November, Democrats need to focus on kitchen-table issues and they need to have real solutions. That’s what you’re seeing in these local races.” REUTERS