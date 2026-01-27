Texas governor bars state employees from using Alibaba, Temu products

It's the latest action from a state government to ban employees from using technology created by Chinese-owned companies in the name of security. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Texas will bar its employees from using Alibaba, Temu and TP-Link hardware and software, the governor said in a statement on Monday, saying his state made the decision to protect the “privacy of Texans” from the Chinese government.

The list also includes online fashion retailer Shein and battery maker CATL, according to the statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

This is the latest action from a state government official to ban employees from using technology created by Chinese-owned companies in the name of security.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. REUTERS