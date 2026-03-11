Efforts are under way to recover the remaining three crew

[BANGKOK] A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday (Mar 11), shortly after departing from the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Thai Navy said.

This comes as regional tensions continue to disrupt one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

The ship, Mayuree Naree, a 30,000 deadweight-tonne bulk carrier owned by Precious Shipping, was attacked while transiting the strategic waterway.

Pictures shared by the Thai navy showed the ship billowing thick smoke from its rear section.

Thai navy spokesperson Paraj Ratanajaipan said that Oman’s navy has rescued 20 crew members, who abandoned ship and evacuated in a lifeboat, and brought them ashore in Khasab.

He added that efforts are under way to recover the remaining three. The attack remains under investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK’s navy said that three ships were struck by suspected projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, though it did not identify the ships.

The incident comes amid heightened instability in the region.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz – a vital chokepoint for global energy exports – has slowed sharply since the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran triggered retaliatory actions, targeting shipping and regional infrastructure. BLOOMBERG