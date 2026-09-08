Thai consumer confidence hits six-month high in August

Consumers are less concerned about the conflict in the Middle East

The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 53.2 in August from 51.8 in the previous month. PHOTO: BT, FILE

[BANGKOK] Thailand’s consumer confidence index rose for a third straight month in August to reach its highest level in six months, a survey showed on Tuesday (Sep 8).

The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 53.2 in August from 51.8 in the previous month.

The government’s consumer subsidy scheme, steady official interest rates and higher prices for key agricultural products boosted purchasing power and supported confidence, the university said.

Planned energy-sector reforms could help sustain growth after the consumer subsidy scheme ends in September, Thanavath Phonvichai, the university’s president, told a briefing.

The expected passage of the 2027 budget would also see public spending supporting the economy after September, Thanavath added.

Consumers were also becoming less concerned about the conflict in the Middle East, although concerns remained about political stability and living costs if oil prices started to rise again, the university said. REUTERS