Thai consumer confidence rises in July

The increase is due to government stimulus measures and easing oil prices

Consumers, however, are still worried about Thailand’s slow economic recovery, high living costs and jobs. PHOTO: BT FILE

[BANGKOK] The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose for the second straight month in July to 51.8 from 50.7 the previous month, a survey showed on Thursday. (Aug 13)

Consumer confidence was bolstered by government stimulus measures and easing oil prices, the university said.

In June, the government rolled out a 176 billion baht (US$5.32 billion) consumer subsidy scheme to ease the cost of living, under a wider 400 billion baht borrowing plan to address the impact of higher oil prices.

Stronger agriculture goods prices also supported confidence, Thanavath Phonvichai, the university’s president, told a briefing.

Concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also eased, the university said.

Consumers, however, are still worried about Thailand’s slow economic recovery, high living costs and jobs, Thanavath added.

Last month, the finance ministry raised its 2026 growth forecast to 2.5 per cent from 1.6 per cent, helped by higher exports and domestic demand.

South-east Asia’s second-largest economy expanded 2.4 per cent last year, lagging regional peers. REUTERS