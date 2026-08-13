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Thai consumer confidence rises in July

The increase is due to government stimulus measures and easing oil prices

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Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 04:26 PM
    • Consumers, however, are still worried about Thailand’s slow economic recovery, high living costs and jobs.
    • Consumers, however, are still worried about Thailand’s slow economic recovery, high living costs and jobs. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [BANGKOK] The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose for the second straight month in July to 51.8 from 50.7 the previous month, a survey showed on Thursday. (Aug 13)

    Consumer confidence was bolstered by government stimulus measures and easing oil prices, the university said.

    In June, the government rolled out a 176 billion baht (US$5.32 billion) consumer subsidy scheme to ease the cost of living, under a wider 400 billion baht borrowing plan to address the impact of higher oil prices.

    Stronger agriculture goods prices also supported confidence, Thanavath Phonvichai, the university’s president, told a briefing.

    Concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also eased, the university said.

    Consumers, however, are still worried about Thailand’s slow economic recovery, high living costs and jobs, Thanavath added.

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    Last month, the finance ministry raised its 2026 growth forecast to 2.5 per cent from 1.6 per cent, helped by higher exports and domestic demand.

    South-east Asia’s second-largest economy expanded 2.4 per cent last year, lagging regional peers. REUTERS

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