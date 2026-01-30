Thai economy grew in last quarter of 2025 on exports and domestic demand

Thailand recorded a current account surplus of US$3.1 billion in December

[BANGKOK] Thailand’s economy expanded in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by growth in exports and domestic demand, the central bank said on Friday (Jan 30), adding that December also improved compared with the previous month.

There were improvements in the fourth quarter in both domestic and external demand, consistent with supply-side developments, the Bank of Thailand said.

Thailand recorded a current account surplus of US$3.1 billion in December, the central bank said.

Exports, a key driver of the economy, also rose 18.1 per cent from a year earlier, while imports grew 18 per cent on an annual basis, leading to a trade surplus of US$2.7 billion for the month, the central bank said.

Growth was also driven by an increase in domestic demand, underpinned by higher private consumption and private investment, said Assistant Governor Chayawadee Chai-anant, adding that the economy also benefitted from government support measures.

This year the BOT forecasts economic growth of 1.5 per cent in 2026 after an estimated 2.2 per cent expansion for 2025.

South-east Asia’s second-largest economy has been struggling with the appreciating baht, US tariffs, high household debt, a border conflict with Cambodia and political uncertainty ahead of elections on February 8.

The baht has gained about 0.3 per cent against the dollar so far this year after a 9 per cent rise in 2025, threatening the competitiveness of the export and tourism sectors.

The central bank has blamed gold trading for driving up the currency, and governor Vitai Ratanakorn said this week that it would impose rules for online and offline gold trading.

Chayawadee said the central bank will continue to try to stabilise the currency despite being added to a US watchlist for currency manipulation. REUTERS