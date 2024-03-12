Thai election commission to ask court to disband Move Forward Party

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 4:02 pm
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat (C) speaks to the media after a meeting with the working group of seven party allies to form a coalition government on 06 June 2023. The election commission wants to disband the party for violating the constitution.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

THAILAND’S election commission on Tuesday (Mar 12) passed a resolution to request a court to dissolve the opposition Move Forward Party.

The move followed a ruling by the Constitutional Court in January that said Move Forward, which won last year’s general election, had violated the constitution with its plans to change a law against insulting the monarchy, saying the campaign was a hidden effort to undermine the powerful crown.

“There is evidence that Move Forward undermines the democratic system with the king as the head of state,” the Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Election Commission has considered and analysed the Constitutional Court verdict and has decided unanimously to ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Move Forward Party.”

Move Forward won on an anti-establishment platform that included a proposal to amend article 112 of the criminal code, which carries punishment of up to 15 years jail for each perceived insult of the royal family.

Thailand’s monarchy is enshrined in the constitution to be held in a position of “revered worship.”

The Move Forward’s predecessor, Future Forward, had championed similar policies and was disbanded by the Constitutional Court in 2020 for violating campaign funding rules. REUTERS

