Thai government will focus on debt relief, finance minister says

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas told reporters that a durable coalition was key to the fiscal outlook. PHOTO: EPA

[BANGKOK] Thailand’s new government will focus on debt relief measures as it looks to spark economic activity, the finance minister said on Tuesday (Feb 10).

Following the weekend election, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas also told reporters that a durable coalition was key to the fiscal outlook.

“We will focus on debt relief measures,” Ekniti said.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s big surprise win in Sunday’s election, and the likelihood of a strong coalition government, could provide some relief to a stuttering economy that has faced repeated bouts of political instability.

With growth lagging peers, South-east Asia’s second-largest economy has also struggled with an appreciating baht, US tariffs and high household debt.

Fourth quarter growth in 2025 is expected to be higher than 1.8 per cent, Ekniti said, adding that for the full-year the economy was expected to have grown more than 2.2 per cent.

Ekniti also said Thailand will allow trading of carbon credits. REUTERS