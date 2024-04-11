Thai PM says rate cut would have been right for economy, public ‘suffering’

THAILAND’S economy would have benefited from a cut in key interest rates, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday (Apr 11) in a response to the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) decision to hold interest rates steady.

Srettha has been at loggerheads with the central bank for months, urging it to cut rates that are a decade high of 2.5 per cent to try to drive an economy he insists is in crisis, and lagging regional peers.

“The independence of the central bank should not be independent of the suffering of the people,” Srettha told reporters, adding he did not want to pressure the central bank.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee on Wednesday voted 5-2 to hold rates at 2.5 per cent, as it did in the last meeting on Feb 7, resisting months of government pressure to cut rates.

The next rate review is on Jun 12.

“Most academics agree that it is time to cut rates, it would help exports, tourism and help the economy ... everybody would benefit,” Srettha added.

SEE ALSO Thai central bank holds rate, deepening rift with government

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8.30 am Asean Business Business insights centering on South-east Asia's fast-growing economies. Sign Up

Political newcomer Srettha, who is also the finance minister, has disagreed openly with the BOT since last year over the direction of monetary policy, repeatedly saying rate cuts will help as the economy confront high household debt and China’s slowdown.

South-east Asia’s second-largest economy unexpectedly shrank 0.6 per cent in the final quarter of 2023 from the third, prompting the state planning agency to cut its 2024 growth outlook to between 2.2 per cent and 3.2 per cent from the 2.7 to 3.7 per cent earlier projected.

Growth was 1.9 per cent in 2023, slower than expected and less than the 2.5 per cent growth in 2022.

The central bank said the current interest rate was appropriate for Thailand’s economic outlook and did not hinder growth.

On Wednesday, the central bank revised down 2024 GDP forecast to 2.6 per cent from 2.5 to 3 per cent. However, the government projects 4 per cent growth this year. REUTERS