The Business Times

Thai PM’s Bhumjaithai Party takes early election lead, preliminary vote count shows

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Sun, Feb 8, 2026 · 09:55 PM
    • Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party has the lead over People's Party and the former ruling party Pheu Thai, according to a live preliminary count.
    • Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party has the lead over People's Party and the former ruling party Pheu Thai, according to a live preliminary count. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BANGKOK] A preliminary vote count in Thailand’s general election showed the Bhumjaithai Party of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul making the early headway with 15.15 per cent of eligible votes counted.

    Bhumjaithai had the lead over People’s Party and the former ruling party Pheu Thai, according to a live preliminary count by the election commission. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ThailandAnutin Charnvirakul

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More