Thai PM’s Bhumjaithai Party takes early election lead, preliminary vote count shows
Published Sun, Feb 8, 2026 · 09:55 PM
- Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party has the lead over People's Party and the former ruling party Pheu Thai, according to a live preliminary count. PHOTO: REUTERS
[BANGKOK] A preliminary vote count in Thailand’s general election showed the Bhumjaithai Party of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul making the early headway with 15.15 per cent of eligible votes counted.
Bhumjaithai had the lead over People’s Party and the former ruling party Pheu Thai, according to a live preliminary count by the election commission. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services