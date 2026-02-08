Thai PM’s Bhumjaithai Party takes early election lead, preliminary vote count shows

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party has the lead over People's Party and the former ruling party Pheu Thai, according to a live preliminary count. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] A preliminary vote count in Thailand’s general election showed the Bhumjaithai Party of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul making the early headway with 15.15 per cent of eligible votes counted.

