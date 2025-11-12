Thailand hands over casino kingpin She Zhijiang to China in scam crackdown

She has been wanted in China since 2014 for allegedly running illegal gambling rings

She Zhijiang was handed over to Chinese authorities in Bangkok on Wednesday (Nov 12) after being detained in a Thai prison. PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand is extraditing an alleged casino kingpin wanted by China for his suspected role in transnational crime operations across South-east Asia, as the governments step up crackdowns on billion-US dollar scam networks deemed threats to national security.

She Zhijiang was handed over to Chinese authorities in Bangkok on Wednesday (Nov 12) after being detained in a Thai prison. His extradition was described by both governments as the result of close cooperation to dismantle criminal syndicates that have flourished in border areas of Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, where law enforcement remains weak.

She, a Chinese-born, naturalised Cambodian citizen, has been wanted in China since 2014 for allegedly running illegal gambling rings. He was arrested in Bangkok in 2022 and has denied involvement in scam operations, according to Jirabhop Bhuridej, assistant commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police.

“Chinese authorities requested the handover of this suspect, who is of the utmost importance to China. The Thai government has provided full cooperation,” Jirabhop told reporters. “The Chinese government has also assured us that it will intensify efforts to help tackle scam centres and seriously crack down on them.”

She’s extradition followed a wave of regional crackdowns earlier this year, after President Xi Jinping pledged to back Thailand’s efforts to suppress cyber scams in neighbouring countries. In February, Thai authorities repatriated several Chinese nationals who had worked in fraud operations in Myanmar.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok expressed “sincere gratitude” to Thailand for the extradition. “This demonstrates high-level cooperation in the area of judicial and law enforcement between China and Thailand,” said Zhao Mengtao, a political counsellor at the embassy.

She’s transfer came just one day ahead of a state visit to Beijing by Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida.

Still, criminal syndicates have proved resilient. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warned in a report earlier this year that large-scale scam operations have adapted by relocating to more remote areas or shifting to online platforms.

The UN has described She as a businessman with investments across South-east Asia, spanning real estate, construction, entertainment and blockchain technology. BLOOMBERG