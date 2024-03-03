Thaksin picked as most influential Thai politician in survey

THAILAND’S former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was picked as the nation’s most influential politician after he was freed from detention under a special parole, according to a survey.

Nearly 43 per cent of the respondents chose Thaksin, according to a nationwide poll of 1,310 people conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is from the ruling Pheu Thai party backed by Thaksin, came in second with 22 per cent of the responses.

Thaksin was freed from detention last month after the coalition government headed by a party backed by his family granted him a special parole citing his old age and illness. The two-time prime minister was sentenced to eight years in jail on corruption charges on his return from a 15-year self exile in August.

Pita Limjaroenrat – a former leader of the Move Forward Party when it won the most parliamentary seats in the election in May 2023 – was third, getting a little over 17 per cent, according to the poll, which was conducted via telephone between Feb 27 and 29. Prayuth Chan-o-cha, former junta leader, followed as fourth at 15 per cent. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO Thailand aims for 150 million passengers a year at main airport