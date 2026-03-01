Top shipping firms cut Mid-East bookings amid Dubai port suspension

Logistics disruptions come as a major blow to the region, where business hubs such as Dubai rely on trade, tourism, transport and finance

THE world’s largest shipping companies are avoiding the Persian Gulf, and DP World suspended operations at its main Dubai port amid the widening conflict between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran, which has spread to multiple countries across the Middle East.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, the world’s biggest container line, halted cargo bookings for the Middle East while AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd suspended all crossing in the Strait of Hormuz. DP World suspended operations at Jebel Ali port in Dubai, said a notice sent to customers and seen by Bloomberg on Sunday (Mar 1).

The logistics disruptions come as a major blow to the region, where business hubs such as Dubai rely on trade, tourism, transport and finance along with a reputation as a safe haven in a troubled neighbourhood. The two biggest airlines in the United Arab Emirates have stopped flights, and airports have been damaged by debris from attacks following the conflict that started over the weekend.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday. Iran’s retaliation has targeted countries throughout the region including US interests in the the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain. The hostilities have also slowed the movement of ships, including those carrying oil and gas, in and out of the Strait of Hormuz amid warnings to avoid the narrow waterway.

Jebel Ali, the world’s busiest container port outside of Asia, had a fire at one of its berths caused by falling debris from an aerial interception, Dubai’s media office said on X earlier. Civil Defense teams were attempting to put out the blaze, according to the post early on Sunday morning.

Three ships were reportedly attacked near the mouth of the Persian Gulf on Sunday. BLOOMBERG