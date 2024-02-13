Traders bet on policy error in New Zealand as rate paths rupture

SWAP traders are bracing for a possible interest-rate increase by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in the coming months – a move they say will be rapidly unwound.

Overnight indexed swap contracts are pricing in about a 50 per cent chance that RBNZ governor Adrian Orr will lift the cash rate by a quarter point to 5.75 per cent in the first half of the year. Policymakers will undo any such hike by August, before lowering borrowing costs to 5.25 per cent at the final meeting of 2024, the contracts show.

The swaps pricing points to the risk of a policy error by the RBNZ and underscores the difficulties that markets face in trying to gauge the outlook as the global tightening cycle peaks. Citigroup has warned that United States investors should prepare for the possibility of a very brief easing cycle followed by rate increases shortly thereafter.

“If the RBNZ does choose to hike further from this point, they will definitely be increasing the risk of a hard landing,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist for Nomura Holdings in Sydney. “The RBNZ would almost welcome a rise in unemployment as it would increase its confidence that it will be able to hit its inflation objective, while the same thing would bother the Federal Reserve.”

Traders had priced in a better than 60 per cent chance of an RBNZ hike before data on Tuesday (Feb 13) showed New Zealand inflation expectations sank to a 2½-year low this quarter. The local dollar dropped as much as 0.6 per cent to 60.96 US cents.

Talk of a New Zealand rate hike gained momentum after ANZ Bank economists last week forecast the central bank would increase rates twice this year. A smaller-than-expected rise in the jobless rate would be a key trigger, they said.

Over in the US, rates traders have slashed wagers on a March rate cut from the Fed to a roughly 10 per cent chance, after fully pricing in one at end-2023, amid signs that the US economy is holding up better than expected. BLOOMBERG