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Trump administration set to spend at least US$900 million on White House construction

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Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 11:10 PM
    • Instead of securing money directly from Congress, the administration has gathered funds from other agencies and private donors.
    • Instead of securing money directly from Congress, the administration has gathered funds from other agencies and private donors. PHOTO: EPA

    [WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is set to spend at least US$900 million for construction projects on the White House grounds, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday (Aug 12), citing records.

    Instead of securing money directly from Congress, the administration has gathered funds from other agencies and private donors and directed them to an account that holds a few million dollars for routine maintenance of the White House, the report said.

    Confidential contracts and related planning documents indicate that the administration plans to use money in that account for White House “modernisation projects,” the report added. Last week, a US federal appeals court ordered the administration to stop construction on a US$400 million ​ballroom on the site of the White House’s demolished East Wing, dealing the Republican leader a major setback in a case testing his presidential authority. When asked for comment on the Washington Post report, a White House spokesperson reiterated that renovations to the East Wing are inextricably tied to the security of the president, the White House grounds and the security infrastructure assets.

    US President Donald Trump and other individuals are funding the ballroom to the tune of approximately US$400 million, the spokesperson told Reuters. REUTERS

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