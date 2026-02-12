The Business Times

Trump and Xi may extend trade truce at Beijing summit, SCMP reports

Their last meeting was in Busan, Korea in October

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 06:53 AM
    • US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Beijing in early April, SCMP reported.
    THE United States and China may extend a trade truce for as long as a year when US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Beijing in early April, the South China Morning Post said on Thursday, citing sources.

    Reuters could not immediately verify the report. REUTERS

