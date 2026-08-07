The Business Times
business-time-50

Trump backs Hegseth after report of dispute over weapon stockpiles

The president has stood by Hegseth since his rocky confirmation process in January 2025

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 09:19 AM
    • President Trump’s comments followed a Washington Post report on Wednesday that said Trump vented frustration with Hegseth on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting last week.
    • President Trump’s comments followed a Washington Post report on Wednesday that said Trump vented frustration with Hegseth on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting last week. PHOTO: NYTIMES

    PRESIDENT Donald Trump defended Pete Hegseth after a report about a disagreement over dwindling US weapons stockpiles raised questions about the Pentagon chief’s future in the administration. 

    “I am extremely happy with the job that Pete Hegseth is doing,” Trump said in a social media post on Thursday (Aug 6). “Everything has been extraordinary, including our attack on Venezuela” and likewise in Iran, “where the country has been decimated.”

    Trump’s comments followed a Washington Post report on Wednesday that said Trump vented frustration with Hegseth on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting last week, saying he had been misled about munitions shortages.

    Trump has refuted that reporting, repeating that “defence companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history.”

    Later on Thursday, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that “we have certain types of munitions that are very powerful — that we have unlimited, virtual unlimited supply. We have others where it’s a little bit tighter, and we’re getting them in on a daily basis.”

    The president threatened in an earlier post that “leakers” of supposed “treasonous statements” are being pursued, adding, “Long-term jail sentences will be sought!” 

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Trump provided no evidence that any laws were broken in the course of reporting on US weapons supplies. 

    Even as the president has increasingly aired his grievances over the drawn-out war in Iran in public, he’s praised Hegseth for what they both claim was a successful military campaign. 

    The president has stood by Hegseth since his rocky confirmation process in January 2025. Trump defended him when the Pentagon inspector general’s office concluded in December that Hegseth had exposed sensitive information about US military operations in Yemen when he shared details in a Signal group chat with other senior national-security officials that inadvertently included a journalist.

    Trump has also been effusive about Hegseth’s brash, unapologetic leadership at the Pentagon, where he’s ousted scores of senior officers considered to be disloyal or out of alignment with the Trump administration’s objectives. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Pete HegsethDonald TrumpDefenceIran warUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Marina Square shopping mall is part of the Marina Square complex, which also includes three hotels.

    DP Architects, PSB Academy to exit Marina Square ahead of revamp

    “We believe further execution could drive renewed outperformance versus the Straits Times Index,” note the analysts.

    DBS names seven ‘deep-value’ stock picks to ride Singapore’s value-unlocking theme

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More