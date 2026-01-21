Trump could kick start European integration, Lagarde predicts

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said tensions between Europe and the US will hasten European integration. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[FRANKFURT] Trust between Europe and the US is being undermined by political tensions but this will accelerate long-stalled European integration, Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank told CNN on Tuesday.

“I think the trust is undermined,” Lagarde said in an interview. “When you keep repeating the same pattern of undermining the rule of law, undermining the contract, undermining what has been agreed between parties, then parties begin questioning.”

“This is a wake up call, a bigger one than we ever had,” she said. “I think that what’s happening now is going to give a big accelerator to this (European integration) movement.” REUTERS