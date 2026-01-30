Trump deal to avert major shutdown set to miss funding deadline

The shutdown fight erupted after a US citizen was killed in a confrontation with Border Patrol officers last weekend

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer departs after speaking to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Jan 28, 2026. PHOTO: NYTIMES

PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Senate Democrats have reached a tentative deal to avert a disruptive US government shutdown as the White House continues to negotiate with the Democrats on placing new limits on immigration raids that have provoked a national outcry.

Trump announced that an agreement had been reached and urged both parties to vote for it. However, lawmakers are almost certain to fail to enact the measure before a Friday night deadline.

While a short funding lapse and partial government shutdown is now seen as the most likely scenario, the effect on federal operations would be minimal if it’s swiftly resolved within a couple days.

The shutdown fight erupted after a US citizen was killed in a confrontation with Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis last weekend. Democrats refused to renew funding for the Homeland Security Department unless new restraints were placed on immigration enforcement.

A Democratic aide said the deal would fund the Homeland Security Department for two weeks to allow more time for talks. The package contains full-year funding for several other government agencies.

The deal between Trump and Democrats makes it more likely that lawmakers would be able to avoid a long shutdown, which occurred last year.

Still, it’s not certain when, or how, lawmakers will be able to get the deal over the line. Senate had been set to vote as soon as Thursday night, before Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Trump ally, announced he’d placed a hold on the bill.

Even if that impasse is resolved, however, the House is out of town and might not return before Monday.

Democrats’ demands

Democrats are seeking requirements that DHS agents use body cameras and obtain judicial warrants. They also want to forbid the masking of agents and stop broad immigration sweeps.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer negotiated the temporary funding arrangement in direct talks with the White House.

Schumer told reporters late Thursday that “Republicans need to get their act together,” laying blame for further delays with the GOP and adding that Graham’s objection is the only holdup to Senate passage.

The House passed the massive spending bill last week and then left Washington. Any changes to the measure would require another vote there.

House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated to reporters it would take 72 hours for the House to vote, and ruled out passing the bill on Friday.

Trump has indicated in recent days that he would make changes to his administration’s deportation campaign. The crackdown, according to polls, has grown increasingly unpopular with voters, posing a risk to the Republican Party in the coming midterm elections. BLOOMBERG