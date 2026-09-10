The Business Times
business-time-50

Trump departs DC on Qatar-gifted Air Force One after emergency slide accidentally deploys

The emergency slide was taken away

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Sep 10, 2026 · 06:56 AM
    • The emergency slide of Air Force One is deployed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sep 9, 2026.
    • The emergency slide of Air Force One is deployed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sep 9, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump departed Washington for Texas on Wednesday (Sep 9) aboard the Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar after an emergency slide was accidentally deployed and was removed.

    Military personnel accidentally triggered the slide, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.

    The slide was activated shortly before Trump was due to board for a flight to Dallas for the first-ever Republican midterm convention. The issue briefly delayed Trump’s departure.

    Asked by a journalist whether he was sure that the plane was safe to fly, Trump said: “Yeah, I am, or I wouldn’t be on it.”

    The emergency slide was seen being taken away.

    The Boeing 747-8 typically has 12 emergency inflatable evacuation slides. The slides are designed to allow passengers to reach the ground safely from a height of about 30 feet.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Trump started flying aboard the jumbo jet on Jul 1 after accepting the plane as a gift last year. There was an accelerated effort to renovate the 747 before Trump started using it.

    Trump said last week the 747 would be taken out of service in October for unspecified security upgrades that would take about 60 days. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Donald TrumpUS politicsUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Workers in Singapore are finding their roles reshaped by AI, with some tasks increasingly automated and some positions disappearing altogether.

    Is AI stealing your job?

    DBS says that it will “vigorously resist the claim”.

    DBS ‘categorically rejects’ S$1.3 billion claim by 1MDB-linked entities under liquidation

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More