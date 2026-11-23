His family’s other crypto-connected equities and ventures have also fallen sharply in value

US President Donald Trump and his family have monetised his brand through an array of equities and crypto ventures during his foray into politics. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump has made hundreds of millions from his $TRUMP meme coin, but at a Sunday (Nov 22) dinner for the token’s biggest holders, he said his motive for supporting the cryptocurrency was to boost the economic competitiveness of the US.

“I’m doing it for the (US)... If we don’t do it, China’s going to do it,” he told attendees at his golf club outside Washington.

It was the third time he had held a gala for the top owners of his meme coin, which once soared as high as US$75, but has fallen to a record low of under US$1.

The private dinner this year was more low-key than the initial event last year, attendees said, with a smaller crowd and far less money at stake this time. Attendees qualified for the dinner based on their time-weighted holdings of the $TRUMP coin from Sep 30 to Nov 16.

Organisers indicated that 185 crypto wallets met the criteria for Sunday’s dinner, although the leader board on the $TRUMP coin club website listed just 130 wallets when the contest concluded on Nov 16.

Together, those listed wallets only held US$8.6 million – a shadow of the US$148 million listed for the dinner in May 2025, which was attended by 220 wealthy crypto investors.

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Sunday’s participants stood in the rain, as they waited to enter the Trump National club in Sterling, Virginia. Attendees described the scene inside as subdued.

It was a far different atmosphere from the first gala, where tuxedo-clad contest winners pulled up to the club in luxury sports cars, and protesters chanted and stomped outside as the presidential Marine One helicopter descended.

The May 2025 event’s biggest $TRUMP holder was China-born crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who had US$18.5 million of the token. This time, there was no Sun at the event signing autographs.

Attendees were able to dine on grilled filet mignon and pan-seared halibut, while hearing speeches from the likes of Kevin O’Leary of the Shark Tank television show and NBA veteran Tristan Thompson.

According to the contest’s website, the top 29 winners would join a VIP reception with the president and receive a gift bag with Trump swag.

The top four also would get an 18-karat gold Trump-branded watch.

Morten Christensen, founder of cryptocurrency platform Airdrop Alert, said he qualified for the top 29 with US$41,000 of time-weighted $TRUMP holdings by using a hedging strategy – buying and selling the token using perpetual futures – that ensured he did not lose any money.

But he was denied a VIP band at the event, Christensen added.

He asked “like five people from the staff”, and was told to e-mail customer support, he noted on Sunday night.

“Obviously, no one is going to reply right now,” he said, adding that he was kicked out of the event around 7 pm for “sharing with the press”.

He waited outside in the rain for his sister, who was still inside.

The Trump Meme Coin project and the White House did not respond to queries.

More than half of the digital wallets publicly listed on the contest leader board for Sunday’s dinner are tied directly to crypto exchanges that bar US-based users, indicating they are linked to foreign nationals, going by an analysis of blockchain data prepared for Reuters by the non-partisan, non-profit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

The Trump family’s other crypto-connected equities and ventures have also fallen in value to record lows.

Together, outside investors in their five main crypto and crypto-linked projects have lost more than US$5 billion, a Reuters analysis showed.

But the $TRUMP token has earned the Trump family itself at least US$635 million, according to the president’s June financial disclosure statement.

In total, they had earned at least US$2.3 billion to April from their four main crypto ventures, including the meme coin.

The president’s stake in a fifth crypto-linked venture, Trump Media & Technology, is worth about US$430 million. REUTERS