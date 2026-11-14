The Business Times
business-time-50

Trump to meet with Xi, Putin on Nov 19 in China for talks

The meeting between the three also comes as Trump seeks a path forward to end the war in Ukraine

Summarise
Published Sat, Nov 14, 2026 · 08:59 AM
    • Trump and Xi last met in September, when the US president feted the Chinese leader at the White House with elaborate pomp, including a lavish state dinner.
    • Trump and Xi last met in September, when the US president feted the Chinese leader at the White House with elaborate pomp, including a lavish state dinner. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    US PRESIDENT Donald Trump will meet China’s Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Nov 19) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, a White House spokeswoman said.

    Xi is hosting this year’s Apec summit, which is set to take place on Nov 18-19 in Shenzhen, China.

    Trump has previously said such a trilateral meeting would focus on denuclearisation, an unlikely prospect given China’s reluctance to discuss limits on nuclear stockpiles with Russia and the US, both of which have much larger arsenals.

    The meeting between the three also comes as Trump seeks a path forward to end the war in Ukraine, which has persisted for more than four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion in early 2022.

    Trump’s trip abroad comes after suffering a political setback at home after Nov 3 midterm elections in which rival Democrats swept to control of the US House and Senate.

    He will meet with leaders of the Quad – India, Japan and Australia, plus the US – in Manila, where he will also sign a trade deal with Thailand and attend the Asean summit hosted by the Philippines.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    The president will then travel to Shenzhen, where he is set to meet with both Putin and Xi, as well as hold his third of four planned one-on-one meetings with the Chinese leader this year. 

    Trump and Xi’s meeting comes as the leaders of the world’s two largest economies navigate a number of challenges, including trade and tariffs, the race to develop artificial intelligence, as well as global flashpoints such as Taiwan and the US war on Iran. 

    Trump and Xi last met in September, when the US president feted the Chinese leader at the White House with elaborate pomp, including a lavish state dinner. The two leaders in September did not announce any major breakthrough, but managed to keep ties steady following the tumult earlier in Trump’s second term, when a trade war rattled financial markets.

    The biggest announcement from the fall meeting was a decision to extend a trade truce until January 2027, though that was agreed to even before the state visit officially began. 

    Trump during their Washington summit repeatedly cast Xi, the leader of a major geopolitical rival, as a friend, papering over more contentious issues dividing their countries, such as the Iran war and Taiwan, the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own. 

    The Iran war, which the US and Israel launched in late February, and subsequent efforts to economically isolate Teheran have tested ties between Washington and Beijing. China was Iran’s second-largest trading partner in 2025 and a major purchaser of oil from the Islamic Republic. Chinese refiners have been forced to turn to alternative sources as Iranian crude flows have been choked off by a US naval blockade.

    Trump has also repeatedly mused about the prospect of China selling arms to Iran, saying he would be disappointed if Beijing did so and adding that Xi had assured him they would not.

    The two leaders are expected to meet again at the Group of 20 summit in Doral, Florida, in December. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Donald TrumpVladimir PutinXi Jinping

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang had charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his papal-style international tours.

    Inside Jensen Huang’s last hours as Nvidia CEO

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    With former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure, investors are now turning their attention to the company’s leadership and governance.

    ‘I’ll be buying more’: Singapore investors pour into Nvidia shares on Jensen Huang’s exit

    Companies should recognise that fresh graduates have little or no work experience, and play a role in helping them develop the skills they need.

    When did entry-level jobs stop being for beginners?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More