The Business Times
business-time-50

Trump meets with travel industry CEOs on push to boost foreign tourism

The World Cup in June provided a temporary boost

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Sep 3, 2026 · 08:28 AM
    • The US welcomed 68 million tourists in 2025, which was down 5.5 per cent from 2024.
    • The US welcomed 68 million tourists in 2025, which was down 5.5 per cent from 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump met with major travel company executives on Wednesday (Sep 2) including representatives from American Airlines, Marriott, MGM Resorts and Carnival to discuss ways to reverse a decline in international visitors.

    US tourism got a big but temporary boost from the Fifa World Cup this summer. Travel spending rose 6.2 per cent year over year in June to US$122.1 billion, its strongest monthly reading in a year and Fifa reported its best-ever attendance at this summer’s tournament.

    Trump said Fifa was a big economic boost to US host cities. “The American skies were loaded up with planes and loaded up with a lot of happy people,” Trump said.

    US Travel Association President Geoff Freeman said the group wants to boost foreign visitors to 100 million annually. This would be a sharp increase from 68 million in 2025, which was down 5.5 per cent from 2024.

    Even with the bump from the World Cup in June, overseas visitors are down another 4.7 per cent through July 2026, the Commerce Department said.

    “Let’s make the US the world’s most visited destination. That’s France today,” Freeman said.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    France had a record 102 million foreign tourists in 2025, including 5 million Americans, which was up 17 per cent over 2025

    International arrivals to the US have declined, with travel officials citing a number of factors including lengthy visa interview wait times; higher airline ticket prices; stricter immigration policies; tariffs; and US travel restrictions for some countries.

    One concern of industry groups is the Trump administration’s imposition of bonds for visitors from 50 countries, which has resulted in an 80 per cent decline in arrivals from those countries, Freeman said.

    “We cannot get to 100 million travellers with a bond programme that would discourage travellers,” Freeman told reporters.

    Visitors from Canada fell 20 per cent last year as Canadians objected to Trump‘s tariffs and his calls for annexing their country. This hit US tourism destinations like Las Vegas and border states. The number of Las Vegas tourists fell by 7.5 per cent in 2025.

    Trump‘s meeting included the CEOs of Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Venetian and Raffles & Fairmont.

    The White House noted it has made airport screening easier, allowing passengers to keep shoes on and adding family screening lanes at some airports. It also aims to create more biometric fast lanes for returning US citizens and quicker international connections to domestic flights.

    The industry faced a number of hurdles over the last year as partial government shutdowns snarled airport security lines and flights.

    Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in May threatened to halt border processing at Newark and potentially other airports in so-called “sanctuary cities.”

    Travel groups warned that this could lead to chaos, strand thousands of tourists and Americans trying to get home, and prevent crucial cargo shipments. Freeman said it appeared DHS has moved away from the idea. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Donald TrumpTravelUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Mapletree Logistics Trust has been cited as offering “valuation appeal” as it trades at a “below-average” price-to-book value multiple.

    Hunting for yield? DBS analysts bet on S-Reits over bank dividends

    Despite numerous crackdowns, South-east Asia’s multibillion-dollar cyberscam industry has proven remarkably resilient. 

    Rooting out the scam scourge in South-east Asia

    However, even as all three companies expect to continue riding the AI boom, the extent and pace of earnings growth are likely to vary among them.

    Falling AI token costs could fuel next leg of Singapore semiconductor rally: analysts

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More