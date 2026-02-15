The Business Times

Trump, Netanyahu agree US should press Iran to cut oil sales to China: Axios

China accounts for more than 80% of Iran’s oil exports

Published Sun, Feb 15, 2026 · 01:18 PM
    • Any reduction in oil exports to China would mean lower oil revenue for Iran.
    US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Wednesday (Feb 11) that the US would work to reduce Iran’s oil exports to China, Axios reported, citing two US officials briefed on the issue.

    “We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China,” Axios reported on Saturday, quoting a senior US official.

    China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday, the first day of a national holiday for the Chinese New Year.

    China accounts for more than 80 per cent of Iran’s oil exports. Any reduction in that trade would mean lower oil revenue for Iran.

    US and Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators last week in an effort to revive diplomacy, after the US president positioned a naval flotilla in the region as the American military prepares for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran. REUTERS

    US-China relationsoil

